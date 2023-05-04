BREAKING NEWS! Man surrenders to police after killing wife over money argument in East Coast hotel.

Kim Chichester Halley, who was found with her throat slit at the Alpha Hotel on the East Coast of Demerara, has been identified as being from Mahaicony. Her husband, Junior Halley, later turned himself into the police and reportedly admitted to killing his wife during an argument over money. According to Halley, he stabbed his wife to death—Stay tuned—more details to follow.
