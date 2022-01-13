BREAKING NEWS: OPPOSITION MP SHEROD DUNCAN ARRESTED ON CYBERCRIME ALLEGATIONS

BREAKING NEWS Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Sherod Duncan was earlier today arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at around 11:00hrs.

According to information released by the GPF, Duncan has been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation surrounding allegations that he has committed a Cybercrime offence.

According to the GPF, yesterday 12 January 2022, one Aneal Giddings, a 36 year old IT Manager at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) attended the police station and made a report. According to Giddings, on Tuesday 11 January at around 20:00 hrs, Duncan being the host of the popular programme “In the Ring” on Facebook, made several derogatory statements in which he called Giddings a “jagabat”, “trench crappo” and several other disrespectful names.

According to Giddings, the alleged attack has caused him significant emotional stress and humiliation.

The GPF has confirmed that a statement has been taken from Giddings and an investigation is now underway. The video containing the alleged cybercrimes has now been downloaded by Inspector Blair of the GPF.

At the time of publication, Duncan remains in the custody of the GPF.

More details in a subsequent report.