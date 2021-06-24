BREAKING NEWS – Police have arrested two Berbice men for the murder of Haresh Singh.

Phillip Anderson and another man whose name is not immediately known were arrested at their Berbice Home Thursday afternoon. The accused are relatives of Joel and Isiah Henry.

Nightly News was told that police managed to get confession statements from the men. Haresh Singh, also known as `Raj’, 17, of Lot 8, Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice, was found dead in the Number Two Village backdam in September of 2020.

He had gone on an errand to transport water. His motorcycle was also torched.

DEVELOPING STORY….