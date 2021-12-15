BREAKING NEWS: Police issues wanted bulletin for 44 bus park stabbing suspect

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Paul Lynch who is wanted for questioning in relation to Murder committed on Morven Nurse at the 44 Bus Park in Georgetown.

Police in a statement said that Lynch, who’s last known address is Lot 1276 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara ended up in an argument with the bus conductor while he was armed with a brown handled knife.

Further, they began to pelt each other with empty beer bottles and bricks before the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife to his left side chest.

The victim ran a short distance before falling to the ground, while the suspect escaped in a minibus.

Nurse was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead while undergoing surgery.

His body is presently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Paul Junior Lynch is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.