BREAKING NEWS: Police said shooting of Gladys Emmanuel was “allegedly accidental”

Police said the shooting of Gladys Emmanuel by Region 9 Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh, was accidental.

The police made the disclosure in a press release late Thursday.

It stated: “Further to the press release made earlier in relation to the shooting incident that occurred on July 20, 2021, at Lethem in which Gladys Emmanuel, a pharmacist of St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi, was reportedly shot to her abdomen by Regional Executive Officer Karl Singh, further investigations conducted by the police have revealed that the shooting was allegedly accidental.”

Singh, who has been in police custody since his arrest, was on Thursday, July 22, 2021 placed on bail and is scheduled to return to the police at Lethem on Friday, July 23, 2021, the release further stated.

Meanwhile, Shadow Minister of Home Affairs in the Opposition, MP Geeta Chandan-Edmond, in a statement Thursday, called for the immediate suspension of Singh from official duties as well as a thorough and speedy investigation, free of political interference.

“The MP said: “Women’s organizations, indigenous organizations and all right thinking Guyana to stand up and speak out against the unwarranted violence meted out against our indigenous sister Gladys Emmanuel and on the relentless attacks on our womenfolk.”

Police had reported in an earlier release that investigations revealed that 25-year-old Emmanuel, was in the motor pickup of the 33-year-old REO when she was allegedly shot in her abdomen.

She underwent surgery and was reportedly in stable condition. However, in the same release, police reported that they were unable to interview her due to her condition.



