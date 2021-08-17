BREAKING NEWS: President Ali announces additional COVID-19 relief to vulnerable persons

The President of Guyana has announced additional measures to help Guyanese who have suffered during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Pensioners will receive a one-off $25,000 cash grant which is expected to benefit some 65,000 pensioners across the country. This is equivalent to one month’s pension.

The Government has allocated a total of $2.6B worth in additional Covid-19 relief.

Also, President Ali stated that some 40,000 households across Guyana will receive electricity credit equivalent to one month’s free electricity.

This credit will be given to those households that utilise 75 kilowatt/ hour (KW/h) or less per month. And, he said that this will be equivalent to one month’s free electricity.

Further, a one-off grant of $25,000 to all public assistance recipients and persons living with disabilities. This grant will benefit about 25,000 persons, and place more than $600 million of additional disposable income in their hands.

