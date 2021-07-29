BREAKING NEWS: Several perish in Albertown fire

At least two persons have died in a fire that occurred at the Vizion Hotel and Apartments building, located on 136 Fifth Street in Alberttown, Georgetown on Thursday morning.

There are unconfirmed reports that a third person has died but we will provide you with the official information as soon as it is confirmed.

There are two buildings in the yard. According to reliable sources, it is an apartment on the second floor of the building at the back of the yard that caught fire. The buildings mainly house migrants.



Residents told HGP TV that a number of persons were trapped in the apartment when the fire broke out.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



Firefighters are currently on the scene.