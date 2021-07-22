BREAKING NEWS: West Indies, Australia ODI postponed due to positive COVID-19 test — CWI

The second CG Insurance one-day international (ODI) between West Indies and Australia in Barbados has been postponed last-minute due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff.

This news was confirmed Thursday in a statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The match was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, but was postponed after the toss, which Australia had won and chose to bat. Australia leads the three-match series, 1-0.



“This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known. The established COVID-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today. They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned. A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed,” the CWI said.