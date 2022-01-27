BREAKING NEWS! WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH – SUSPECT ON THE RUN

BREAKING NEWS- The ex boyfriend of a pregnant woman stabbed her to death in her mother’s house at C Field Sophia today, Thursday 27 January 2022 .Dead is 24yr old, Loretta Simon.

On the run is “Terrence”, only name given. Police were told that Terence came to the woman’s C Field Sophia home to visit, an argument ensued over Terrence being denied access to the woman’s toilet. Terrence reportedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed the woman to death.

According to the dead woman’s mother, her daughter was previously threatened by the suspect.