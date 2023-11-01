As the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in Guyana ended, attendees were abuzz with their takeaways and prospects of the budding relationship between CARICOM and Africa. Nightly News’ Renata Burnette caught up with some participants to gauge their views on the event’s outcome and the potential collaborations it promises. Renata Burnette has the details.
BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD AS AFRICA & CARICOM FORGE STRONG RELATIONSHIP
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on