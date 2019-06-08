BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER CALLS FOR A UNIFIED GUYANA

In just over 12 months the British High Commissioner to Guyana will wrap up his stint in Guyana, to this end, he is continuing his call for the country’s oil wealth to benefit every Guyanese and the need for all political players to work together. The details in this report from from Handell Duncan.  

