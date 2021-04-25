Brothers arrested for unlicensed shotgun, matching rounds during raid in Upper Berbice River

A 38-year-old man and his older brother were arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who conducted a raid in the boat of the younger sibling in the Upper Berbice River and discovered a 12-Gauge shotgun with two (2) matching rounds.

The search was executed around 12:30h on Saturday at the Kwakwani Water Front, Lamp Island, Upper Berbice River.

According to a police statement, the two (2) Gauge cartridges were found on the person of the 38-year-old suspect and a search extended to a small boat owned by him unearthed the 12-Gauge shotgun.

His 46-year-old brother who was present during the raid, has denied knowledge of the arms and ammunition.

“They have both stated that neither of them are holders of a firearm licence and remain in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation,” the GPF added.