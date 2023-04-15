BROTHERS REMANDED FOR MURDER OF BERBICE TEEN

Two brothers have been charged with the murder of a teenager who was brutally attacked on Easter Monday at No.77 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. The victim sustained fatal injuries from multiple chop wounds to his body. Further details are available in this Tiana Cole’s report.
