BROTHER’S UNTIED AND SHOWSTOPPERS MARCHED INTO SEMIS

After some intense quarterfinal action in the ongoing Guinness greatest of the streets football competition between the West and East Bank Demerara zones on Wednesday, the semifinals clashes commences Friday. Jadon Samuels Reports.

Four matches were played on Wednesday with Uptown Bosses booking the first semifinal spot after trouncing Jetty, 2-1. Jetty was the first to score in the 8thminute thanks to McKay Smith but that was not enough, after Amaniki Buntin and Dillon Llanferman scored in the 14thand 26thminutes.