Friday, December 29, 2023
BROTHERS WALK FREE ON MURDER CHARGE DUE TO LACK OF EVIDENCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Charged with the murder of Ricky Ambrose, two brothers have been cleared of all charges due to insufficient evidence. Tiana Cole reports on the developments and outcome of this high-profile case.

