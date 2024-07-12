Friday, July 12, 2024
BRUTUS PROCEEDS ON LEAVE AMID ALLEGATIONS OF FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETY LEVELED AGAINST HIM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Following serious allegations of financial impropriety, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Calvin Brutus has been placed on administrative leave immediately to allow for a thorough investigation into the claims. Tiana Cole provides more details on the situation, including the specific allegations and the steps being taken by the police department to address the issue.

