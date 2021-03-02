BUDGET 2021 IS ANTI POOR – ROYSDALE FORDE MP

0
24

As the 2021 budget debate entered its 5th day in the National Assembly, APNU/AFC’s Shadow Minister of Legal Affairs, Roysdale Forde, dubbed the budget “insipid, unimaginative and flat” Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall says
his administration will continue borrowing to fund projects.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.