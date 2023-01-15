Budget 2023 will continue to improve the lives of Guyanese and create opportunities – Finance Minister

Budget 2023 will be presented in the National Assembly on Monday, and Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said it will continue to improve the lives of all Guyanese while providing various opportunities.

The Senior Finance Minister made these remarks while speaking on the programme, ‘The Parliamentary Agenda,’ hosted by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“It would do so in a number of instruments and through a number of initiatives. Some will be direct, and some will be indirect, such as preserving the private investment environment, creating jobs, training people to fill those jobs,” Dr. Singh noted.

Moreover, the Senior Finance Minister posited that the overarching and core message of this year’s Budget will be President Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ philosophy.

“The fact that we are all united around the common cause of advancing and developing our country and the fact that we must participate in and benefit from the incredibly exciting transformation.”

Dr. Singh has been hosting a number of consultations with stakeholders, the latest being the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

However, on Friday, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton told this publication that the Opposition was never consulted on the Budget.

“The process has been an ongoing one and has been going on for a very long time,” the Senior Finance Minister said, noting that there has been positive feedback from the PSC.

Yesterday, the Alliance For Change (AFC) – a minority party in the Opposition Coalition, said it is ready to throw its support behind Budget 2023 once it makes provisions that would benefit all Guyanese and not just a select few.

Among other things, the party said it expects that Budget 2023 will include free education at the University of Guyana, full subsidy for all types of vehicles on all bridge/pontoon crossings, and the introduction of free speedboat service to all school children and medical personnel.

Budget 2023 will be the fourth to be presented by the People’s Progressive Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Administration since assuming office in August 2020.

