Bulky parcels containing “ganja” found during search in New Amsterdam Prison compound

Ranks of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) who were conducting a search at the Northern side of the New Amsterdam Prison compound on Monday afternoon unearthed seven (7) bulky parcels wrapped with yellow plastic containing a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the discovery was made around 16:35h on the day in question and the “abandoned” cannabis sativa amounted to 363 grames.

“The matter was reported to the Regional Police Division #6 and the suspected cannabis was handed. Same was weighed and amounted to 363 grams. The suspected cannabis was then lodged at the Central Police Station.”

Investigations continue.