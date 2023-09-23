‘BURN PATTERN INDICATES THAT THE FIRE WAS MALICIOUSLY SET’ – FIRE INSPECTOR TESTIFIES AT COI

During the Commission of Inquiry proceedings into the Mahdia Dorm fire, a fire inspector who had investigated the fire’s origin provided testimony on Friday. According to his reports, the burn patterns discovered at the scene strongly suggested that the fire was intentionally set. Renata Burnette has the full report on his testimony.
