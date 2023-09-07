BURNT BODY FOUND AT PARIKA

The post-mortem examination (PME) conducted on the remains suspected to be that of 29-year-old Shannen Obermullah-Mohamed revealed that she died from severe blunt trauma to the head. Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, who conducted the PME, also stated that the woman was dead before being burnt. Body samples were taken for DNA testing. The suspect has been arrested and is in police custody, assisting with the investigation. Travis Chase reports.

Like this: Like Loading...