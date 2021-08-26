Bus Driver home appliances stolen from house

A bus driver of Parfaite Harmony West Bank Demerara is now counting his losses after he returned home from work to find some of his home appliances missing. The 59-year-old man told police that he secured his home at 5:30hrs on Wednesday morning with everything intact to return to it with his LG music set valued at $700,000, an LG television set valued $35,000, and one TexGas bottle valued $10,000 gone. The incident was then later reported to the Police Station where investigations are continuing.

