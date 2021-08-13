BUSINESS DOWN IN RESTAURANTS INDUSTRY BY 50%- 75% FOLLOWING NEW VACCINATION POLICY

The government’s recently implemented vaccination mandate is having a disastrous effect on the restaurant industry. Eating establishments countrywide has reported a whopping 50-75 % decrease in patronage in the last two weeks since the government stipulated that only vaccinated patrons are allowed dine-in status. Amel Griffith sat down
with the President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association (THAG) on Thursday and filed this report

