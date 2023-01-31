Businessman arrested for chopping ex-wife 

A 36-year-old woman is a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after being chopped several times by her ex-husband on Sunday.

The injured woman has been identified as Deoranie Badal, called ‘Marcy,’ of No. 56 Village Corentyne, Berbice. She had ended their relationship some three months ago.

Reports are that on the day in question, Badal was at a wash bay when the suspect exited a motorcar with a cutlass, walked up to her vehicle, and started chopping the front windshield.

The victim, who was sitting in her car, exited, and the suspect dealt her several chops about her body.

A Police Constable who was at the wash bay intervened and escorted the victim to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Shortly after, she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for the injuries she received.

The suspect, a 55-year-old businessman, was arrested and is assisting the Police with the investigation.

