Businessman beaten, choked to state of unconsciousness by knife-wielding bandits

A 57-year-old businessman was badly beaten, then choked until he lost consciousness by four men armed with knives, while they robbed him of his cash and valuables last night.

The injured man hails from Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and has a Grocery store at his residence.

The armed robbery took place around 21:00h on Saturday just after the man had closed off business for the day and was in the process of securing his building.

Reports are that the four assailants confronted the businessman at the Northern door of his home and three of the men placed knives to his body.

The fourth bandit then placed his hand around the businessman’s neck and choked him while forcing him into his house.

HGP Nightly News was told that the quartet then kicked and cuffed the 57-year-old about his body, resulting in him sustaining injuries ro his left shoulder and ribs.

During their assault, the bandits demanded that the businessman hand over his cash and valuables but he continuously refused to comply.

One of the four perpetrators then choked him until he lost consciousness. They then ransacked the man’s house and discovered $363,000 in cash, one black LG cellular phone valued at $29,000 and one black Samsung Galaxy cellular phone also valued at $29,000 inside the businessman’s bedroom.

They then made good their escape with the above-mentioned items while the man was still in an unconscious state on the floor.

The 57-year-old man told the cops that he regained consciousness this morning and subsequently filed a report at the police station.

He then left to obtain medical treatment at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (East Demerara Regional Hospital) after complaining to the police about severe pains near his stomach.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.