Businessman beaten with chopper, robbed of phone and cash by three bandits

A 55-year-old businessman is now nursing wounds to his body after he was physically assaulted and robbed by three men, moments after feeding some dogs outside of his cousin’s snackette at the Vreed-En-Hoop Stelling, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The businessman who hails from Hogg Island, Essequibo River, was relieved of an undisclosed amount of cash along with a Blu cellular phone and SIM card valued at $8,000 on Wednesday night.

Reports are that around 21:30h on the day in question, the man had been visiting his cousin at the snackette and while they were closing up the shop, he decided to feed some of the dogs that were roaming outside of the establishment.

Upon completion, he went to retrieve his bag from the shop, and while doing so, the three suspects, one of whom was armed with a Chopper, walked up to him from a Southern direction.

The bandit with the weapon dealt him several blows to the body causing him to receive injuries, and in the process of the attack, the other two perpetrators held on his arms to restrain him.

According to the police, one of the bandits then “pushed his hand into his pants pocket and relieved the businessman of the above-mentioned articles, after which they made good their escape on foot in a westernly direction.



The man reported the matter to the police who took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, WCD, where he received medical treatment, then sent home.



No arrests have been made up to press time as investigations into the robbery continue.