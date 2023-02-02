Businessman busted with $5.9M worth of ganja at Norton Street

A 50-year-old businessman was on Wednesday busted with $5.9 million worth of marijuana at his Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown residence.

Reports are that ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) conducted an operation at the businessman’s home, which led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected parcels of cannabis.

The 42 lbs. of cannabis found at the Norton Street residence [Photo: CANU/February 1, 2023]

Kirk Browne, called ‘Coca Tea,’ and others at the location were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters with the suspected cannabis.

The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 42 lbs. with a street value of $5.9 million. Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...