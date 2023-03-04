Businessman busted with cocaine in suitcases 

Businessman Royston Peniston of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arrested on Friday after being busted with 2.178 kilograms of cocaine.

Reports are that ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) carried out an operation on Peniston’s Festival City property, where he was intercepted with two hardcover suitcases in his possession.

A subsequent search of the suitcases in his presence revealed the cocaine, and he was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters.

While there, a further search was conducted on the suitcases, which led to the discovery of two parcels of cocaine.

According to CANU, the narcotic had a street value of $2.1 million. The 44-year-old businessman is in custody as the investigation continues.

