Businessman, cop robbed of cash, jewellery by lone gunman

-Suspect chased into yard, arrested by cops

A 44-year-old businessman was on Thursday (yesterday) robbed of a gold band worth $80,000, one (1) Samsung ‘A 32’ cellular phone valued at $65,000, a ‘Blu’ cellular phone worth $3,000 and his wallet containing $114,000 in cash while a cop who was in his (businessman’s) company was robbed of $21,000 in cash by a gun-toting bandit who was later captured by the police.

The armed robbery took place around 16:30h yesterday in the Goed Intent village, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to a police statement, the businessman and the police officer were at the said location “working on a newly constructed house” when the suspect approached “making enquiries about the boss of the work.”

He was invited into the house where he held both of them at gun point and relieved them of the above-mentioned articles.

The suspect then ran through a nearby yard.

“The two victims joined their car and gave chase behind the suspect who joined a dark blue Toyota Ist motorcar bearing registration number (PPP1130). The victims managed to block the said car and the suspect jumped out brandishing the firearm in his hand while running in a northern direction where he was seen entering a yard. Persons within the area kept watch while one of the victims went to the Wales Police Station for assistance.”

Police ranks arrived at the area and made a search for the suspect.

He was found in the yard and was arrested.

“The mentioned phones, gold band and 14,000 cash were recovered on the suspect’s person. He was then escorted to the Wales Police Station where he was placed in custody. The area was searched but no firearm or any other cash was found.”

The other two occupants of the car that the suspect joined have been detained, pending further investigations.