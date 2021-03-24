Businessman, farmer granted $400,000 bail for murder of Linden labourer

A young businessman and a 34-year-old farmer, both of Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden, were jointly charged with Manslaughter Contrary to Section 94 of the Criminal Law (offences) Act Chapter 08:01, when they appeared before the Linden Magistrate’s Court via “Zoom” on Tuesday (yesterday).

Twenty-six (26)-year-old Utah Duke of Lot 57 Victory Valley and 34-year-old Orlando Montooth of Lot 70 Victory Valley are said to have murdered 47-year-old Samuel De Souza, the man who was found dead shortly after an altercation with a woman and her daughter, on March 6, 2021.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune where none of the two (2) men were required to plea after being read the charge.

They were placed on $400,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned to April 22, 2021 for report.

On March 6, 2021, the now dead De Souza is said to have had an altercation with two (2) females and ran away through the track leading to his home.

About 30 minutes afterward, two (2) unidentified males came out of the said track and told the woman and her daughter that DeSouza was dead.

When ranks of the Guyana Police Force arrived at the scene, DeSouza was lying on his back and a wooden-handle spear was observed resting on his body with what appeared to be blood.

Three (3) knives and a screwdriver were found in the waist of his pants while his mouth and right ear had what appeared to be blood oozing.



Additionally, there were superficial bruises seen on the exposed parts of his body.

DeSouza was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.