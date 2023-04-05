Businessman found with illegal gun, ammo in pants crotch granted bail 

A 21-year-old businessman, who was allegedly caught with an unlicenced firearm and matching ammunition hidden in the crotch of his pants, was on Wednesday charged and released on $200,000 bail.

Joshua Taylor, called ‘Chiney’ of Lot 50 South Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arraigned before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and slapped with two charges.

The first charge alleged that Taylor, on April 3, 2023, at Triumph Main Access Road, had one .40 Glock pistol in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

It was further alleged that he, on the same day, at the same location, had four .40 rounds of ammunition in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the two charges and was granted $200,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to May 12, 2023.

It was reported that Police ranks, while at a Triumph Main Access Road roadblock, intercepted a white heavily-tinted Toyota Rumion motorcar bearing licence plate PXX 2117.

A search was conducted on the motorcar and the driver and occupants. During the search, Police found the gun and ammunition stashed away in the pants crotch of the businessman.

