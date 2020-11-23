Businessman killed by armed bandits during home invasion

A 53-year-old businessman of Soesdyke village, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was in the wee hours of this (Monday) morning shot to death during a scuffle in his bedroom

after four (4) armed men stormed into his house to execute a robbery.

Dead is Terrence Dickie who was killed around 00:30h today (Monday) in the house which he shared with his wife, daughter and 18-year-old nephew.

Reports are that the nephew had been asleep at the above-mentioned time when he was awoken by two (2) suspects who pointed guns to his chest and forced him to walk towards his uncle’s bedroom door while requesting that the man allow him inside.

HGP Nightly News understands that after the businessman was awoken by the calls of his nephew, he quickly opened his bedroom door, and this resulted in the armed men rushing inside.

A scuffle ensured between Dickie and one of the suspects during which the perpetrator discharged a round that struck the businessman to his chest.

He then fell to the ground while the quartet demanded money from Dickie’s wife and proceeded to ransack the rooms of the house.

The bandits managed to locate an undisclosed amount of cash before they made good their escape through the Western door of the house.

The 53-year-old businessman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by his wife and daughter but when they arrived there it was too late.

He was pronounced dead by the Doctor on duty.

Investigations into the matter are currently in progress and the cops are on the hunt for the four (4) perpetrators.