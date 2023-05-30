Businessman Orlando Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons

Orlando Charles, a 45-year-old pilot and businessman of Lot 45 Middle Street, Georgetown, is to be charged by ranks of the Guyana Police Force with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons.

In a brief statement, the Police said that Charles, between November 1, 2022, and May 18, 2023, allegedly trafficked 16 Venezuelan nationals between the Mazaruni River in Region Seven and Georgetown.

According to the Police, the victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, following which an investigation was launched.

Following the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons.

“The Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, in efforts to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every region of Guyana,” the Police said.

