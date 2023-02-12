Businessman perishes in Windsor Forest fire 

The community of Windsor Forest on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) was thrown into a state of mourning after a businessman died in a fire on Sunday afternoon.



Dead is 60-year-old Rajendra Mohabir, also known as ‘Slowie’ of Lot 194 7th Street, Windsor Forest. The deadly blaze started at around 14:00h.

Reports are that there was a power outage. Following its return, a spark in the shop, located in the bottom flat of Mohabir’s house, ignited with combustible materials and spread to an entire building.

HGP Nightly News understands that the elderly man was in the shower at the time of the blaze.

Notwithstanding, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has launched an investigation into the fire.

