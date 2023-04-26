BUSINESSMAN REMANDED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING $2.7M WORTH OF EQUIPMENT – MAN RELEASED ON BAIL FOR RAPE

Tiana Cole’s report reveals that a young businessman has been accused of stealing equipment and contractor tools worth millions of dollars from multiple East Bank Demerara bonds. The accused was charged on Tuesday and remanded to prison. In a separate case before another magistrate, a 36-year-old security guard was accused of rape and released on bail.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on