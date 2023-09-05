Businessman remanded over drug trafficking conspiracy

A 30-year-old businessman was on Monday remanded to prison after being charged with conspiracy to traffic 11,200 grams of marijuana.

Steve Bacchus, a 30-year-old businessman from Sophia, Georgetown, was hauled before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.

On August 11, 2023, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Bacchus allegedly conspired with others to traffic marijuana.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison. The case was adjourned to October 13, 2023 for disclosure. The businessman was arrested on August 31 by a rank from Alberttown Police Station.

Bacchus is no stranger to the Courts. In fact, in June last, he was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Prior to that, he was charged with having possession of six grams of cannabis.

