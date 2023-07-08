BUSINESSMAN RIDDLED WITH BULLETS AFTER BEING TRAILED FROM WORKSITE TO HOME

A 42-year-old businessman is currently in stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after an assailant, following him from work, shot him in front of his residence on Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, on Thursday night. Shemar Alleyne provides additional details in this report on the incident.
