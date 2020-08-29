Businessman robbed of cash, cellular phones by gunman, accomplice

A 42-year-old entreprenuer was robbed of his cash and cellular phones by a gun-toting bandit and his accomplice in front of the man’s business place early this (Saturday) morning.

The businessman, Andrew Jacobs, who owns ‘Andy’s Variety Store’ located at Stall #4, Linden Drive, Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is said to have been robbed around 00:30h while at his stall.

Jacobs had been awaiting the arrival of a taxi to return to his home when the crime took place.

Reports are that the businessman was inside of shop when he noticed two males, one of whom was armed with a gun, approach him.

He told the cops that the weapon appeared to be a handgun and that as the two perpetrators arrived closer to his location, the unarmed suspect stopped walking and stood waiting for his accomplice to execute the robbery.

The gunman then approached Jacobs, pointed the firearm at him, and demanded that the businessman hand over his cash.

Fearful for his life, the businessman complied and immediately handed over a black plastic bag to the bandit.

According to Jacobs, the bag contained $300,000 in cash, a Samsung A50 cellular phone worth $100,000 and a Digicel cellular phone that cost $5,000.

The police noted that Jacobs was unable to state how the suspects made good their escape.

Investigations into the armed robbery are presently ongoing.