Businessman shot several times after being trailed from worksite to home

Businessman Safraz Khan is in stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital following an exchange of gunfire with an unidentifiable man in front of his Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown home on Thursday night.

The Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), in a statement, did not name the 42-year-old businessman but said that the incident occurred at about 20:07h.

According to the Police, Khan left his work site at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), at about 19:50h and drove home. He said he observed a silver-colour Allion motor car driving behind him.

As he turned into his entrance, he told Police that the motor car stopped, and the suspect immediately exited the front passenger seat with a gun and approached his vehicle.

On seeing that, the businessman, armed with his licenced pistol, said he discharged several rounds in the suspect’s direction.

The suspect also discharged rounds at the victim, after which he went back into the vehicle and drove away quickly.

Neighbours who heard the gunshots went to the businessman’s rescue and saw he had wounds to his feet and hands.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, seeking medical attention, and his condition is listed as stable.

Detectives arrived at the scene around 20:20h and recovered twenty-seven .223 spent shells and thirteen 9mm spent shells in Khan’s car.

“The victim’s firearm was on the front seat of the vehicle. Bullet holes were seen on the motorcar, a concrete fence, a verandah and the garage gate,” Police said.

A BMW owned by Khan, which was parked not far from the crime scene, had a hole in the right front door.

The victim received three gunshot injuries to the thigh and left elbow.

“Several CCTV cameras were viewed, which captured the scene and are being processed. Several persons were also questioned. Efforts are being made to locate the car and suspect,” Police concluded.

