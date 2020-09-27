Businessman shot to neck, chest in front of yard by gun-toting pillion rider

-injured man retaliates, fires several shots at gunman and accomplice

A businessman who is now nursing gunshot wounds to his neck and chest, narrowly escaped with his life this morning, after a gunman on a motorcycle fired several shots at him while the man was cleaning the drains of his yard.

The injured man has been identified as Floyd Bewsburg of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

At around 09:40h, the man had been wearing a gold chain around his neck and cleaning his drains in the company of a male friend when two men on a red and black motorcycle turned onto Bewburg’s driveway.

The pillion rider dismounted the motorbike and asked Bewburg whether or not he was “Uncle Tony” but before the businessman could answer, the suspect whipped out a firearm from the waist of his pants and discharged several rounds at Bewburg.

The businessman, who is a licensed firearm holder and at that time had his gun on his person and he in turn whipped out his gun and fired several shots at the lone gunman and his accomplice.

As a result of Bewburg’s retaliation, the two perpetrators could not ride away from the scene and left their motorcycle while escaping on foot.

According to the police, Bewburg received a gun shot injury to the left side of his neck and also to chest and was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where a piece of metal fragment was retrieved from his neck and handed over to investigators.

The injured businessman is presently a patient of the said hospital and his condition is listed as stable.

Police have identified Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the area where the shooting took place and are in the process of reviewing the footage.

Meanwhile, the cops were able to recover ten(10) .32 and two(2) 9mm spent shells at the crime scene while the perpetrators’ motorcycle and Bewburg’s firearm are in police custody.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.