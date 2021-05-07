Businessman, tractor operator released on $75,000 bail each for assaulting GFC Officer 

A 52-year old businessman along with a 46-year-old tractor operator, both of whom reside in the Orealla village, Berbice, were hauled before the Court on Thursday (yesterday) for assaulting and injuring an Officer of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) earlier this week.

The businessman, identified as Victor Edwards and the other male Clyde Herman, appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court, Berbice, before Magistrate Alex Moore in relation to an Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm committed on Karl Alpin, of Orealla, Corentyne Berbice.

According to a statement from the police, the Charge was laid under Section 50 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

“Accused appeared at the Springlands Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Alex Moore where they were not required to plea. Both accused were granted bail in the sum of $75,000 each and the matter put down to the 19th July, 2021 for report.”