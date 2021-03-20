Businessman’s relative in lockups for “using name”, obtaining credit by false pretense

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using the name of his relative, a businessman, to “obtain credit by false pretense’ from one of the man’s customers last month (February).

According to a police statement, it was reported that the suspect worked with his relative, a businessman from East Coast Demerara (ECD), but was fired.

“He used the relationship to obtain monies in the name of his relative (the victim) from a customer of the said victim on February 19, 2021. The suspect is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.”