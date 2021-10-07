Businessman’s SUV with $500,000 stolen after keys left in ignition

A 27-year-old businessman is assisting police officers in finding his white SUV Volkswagen and other items after leaving his vehicle unattended on Alexander Street Kitty on October 6. Police in a release said that about 21:00hrs on Wednesday, the businessman parked his vehicle in front Seepaul’s Sports Bar with the key on the ignition and the engine on to collect food from a nearby Chinese Restaurant. Upon his return to where he left his motor-van, he discovered it missing along with $500,000 cash, several land transports, several copies of agreement of sales for land, and all the relevant documents pertaining to the said vehicle. He made checks in the surrounding area for the vehicle but same proved futile. Investigations are ongoing.

