Businesswoman beaten; sister and nephew tied up in LaGrange W.B.D. robbery

Police have reported that a 56-year-old businesswoman was robbed by armed bandits in her La Grange, West Bank Demerara home on Thursday, October 14. According to investigation thus far, at around 8:30 pm, the businesswoman was about to lock up her shop and sent her nephew to lock the gate.

However, she noticed an identifiable male hold onto her nephew and drag him into the shop while another male rushed to her and demanded cash and jewelry.

The victim told police that she became fearful and started to plead with the men asking them to have mercy.

One of the bandits took out a gun and put it to the victim’s head and started to cuff and kick her, while the other suspect took out a knife and dealt her two cuts on both of her thighs.

The suspects then took about $120,000 cash from a box in the shop and relieved the woman of two gold bangles valued $120,000, three silver bands valued $18,000, one pair of baby bangles valued $18,000, one silver baby band valued $5,000 and two Samsung cellular phones

They also tied up her 47-year-old sister and her nephew as they made good their escape in an unknown direction.

The matter was reported to the La Grange Police Station and the victim was escorted by a relative to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention where she was treated and sent away by a doctor.

