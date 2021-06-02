Businesswoman granted $200,000 bail for cocaine in frozen chicken

Forty-year-old Jenette Gravesande was hauled before the Bartica Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (today) in relation to a Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking charge and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 after she pleaded ‘not guilty.’

It is alleged that the Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara (WCD) businesswoman was caught with a cooler containing several plucked chickens, each of which were stuffed with a quantity of cocaine, while in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Saturday.

She made her first Court appearance in relation to the charge around 10:30h today in front of Magistrate Crystal Lambert and was placed on the above-mentioned bail.

The matter has been postponed to June 23, 2021.