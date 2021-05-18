Businesswoman who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint admits to cops that story was fabricated

The 51-year-old businesswoman who reported to the police that she was robbed of $500,000 in cash at gunpoint by foreigners while on the way to the “waterfront” area in Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) on Sunday night admitted to the cops that the story was fabricated.

Initially, the woman and a 33-year-old transport Security Guard, had told investigators that they were held at gunpoint on Sunday around 20:00h at Orinoque, Port Kaituma by three (3) suspects who were foreigners.

However, according to a police statement on Monday night, based on information received, detectives in the Division contacted them both “and the female admitted to not being robbed and that the report made was a fabrication.”

“The male is now claiming that he lost the money – which was given to him by a third party to purchase items. They were both told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested and remain in custody assisting with further investigations.”

In the businesswoman’s first report to the cops, she told them that she and the male were passing the Port Kaituma District Hospital, they were approached by the suspects who were all dressed in dark clothing, who arrived from the opposite direction.

According to the first police statement, the duo claimed that one (1) of the suspects whipped out what appeared to be a firearm and spoke in a language that the victims could not understand.

The duo stated that the man then took away the woman’s handbag which contained the $500,000 in cash, before he and his “accomplices” escaped on foot.