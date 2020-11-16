Butcher chopped to thumb, wrist after attacking man with wood during row

A 52-year-old butcher is now nursing chop wounds to his thumb and wrist inflicted by a cutlass-wielding man with whom he had reportedly used a wood to assault during an argument the two shared.

The injured man has been identified as Royston Walcott of Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD) while the suspect is said to hail from Back Street, Den Amstel, WCD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred on Sunday around 13:30h in the street where the male suspect resides.

Reports are that Walcott and the man had an argument which resulted in the butcher “attacking the suspect” with a piece of wood after which he dealt the man a lash to the head and a cuff to his face.

The suspect, who had been armed with a cutlass, retaliated and fired a chop to Walcott’s left thumb and another chop to his left wrist.

Walcott then made a report about the matter at the Den Amstel Police Station.

Both the butcher and the suspect were escorted by the cops to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, WCD, where Walcott was treated for his injuries before being transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

However, according to a police statement, Walcott “took his own discharge” instead and was arrested while his assailant is presently at the Leonora Cottage Hospital under observation.

Investigations into the matter are in progress.