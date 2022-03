39-year-old Questo Barth, a miner of lot 84 Sideline Dam Buxton, ECD, was charged with the offences of Possession of Firearm Without Licence and Threatening Behaviour on Monday.

He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabyo Azore where the charges were read to him and he pleaded not guilty. However, he was remanded to prison.

Barth was arrested on 2022-03-02.

The matter was postponed until 11th April 2022.