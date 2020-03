A wanted bulletin has been issued for 25-year-old, John France of Lot 20 Section ‘A’ Friendship, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, in relation to the murder of Daniel Akeem Amore, also of Buxton on March 1, 2020.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John France is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 229-2557, 617-9660, 911 or the nearest police station.