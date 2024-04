Amid allegations that supporters of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) are being threatened with cash grant withholding if they do not support the party’s hot-dog sale event, the Parliamentary Opposition is renewing its calls for a comprehensive investigation into the Government’s Cash Grant Distribution Initiative. These claims suggest potential misuse of the initiative, intended to support citizens financially, being leveraged for political gain. Travis Chase has the details.

